Robyn Dixon Is Not Giving Up On Her Copyright Battle With Eminem

Eminem is known for legally pursuing potential copyright infringers over his "Shady" brand. Most recently, he launched a lawsuit against the Australian beach brand "Swim Shady" for allegedly causing confusion over a nonexistent affiliation. But reality TV fans most likely remember Slim Shady's legal action against Robyn Dixon and Gizelle Bryant as a notable instance of this.

For those unaware, the Real Housewives Of Potomac stars filed to trademark their Reasonably Shady podcast name back in 2023. The Detroit rapper's legal team challenged this in court, also arguing that the podcast's name could lead to misleading association with his brand. In response, both Robyn and Gizelle blasted this move and proclaimed to fight this in court. In fact, they also criticized Eminem's protective order over a deposition request, arguing that a plaintiff should be ready for such a request.

Still, we hadn't gotten many updates on this situation... Until this week. As caught by Taste Of Reality on Instagram, Robyn Dixon addressed Eminem's legal pursuit at BravoCon 2025 in Las Vegas.

"He's still being shady," she expressed. "We're still going down the road with the lawsuit. And we're fighting it. We're going to win, at some point. Isn't that crazy? It was so crazy when I got the email from our lawyer. Like, 'Oh, Marshall Mathers is suing you for your trademark.' I'm like, 'What?!'"

Elsewhere, though, Eminem is focused on his Detroit Lions fandom. Well, not exactly that, but rather on the fanbase and team itself. The NFL team recently announced that they're partnering with him and his manager, Shady Records cofounder Paul Rosenberg, for their annual Thanksgiving halftime shows. This partnership will reportedly run through 2027.

"It's an honor for us to team up with the Lions and be a part of the greatest tradition in Detroit sports," Rosenberg stated. "We look forward to putting together unforgettable shows featuring world-class artists for the fans at Ford Field and the tens of millions watching around the country."