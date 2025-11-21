Robyn Dixon Is Not Giving Up On Her Copyright Battle With Eminem

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 245 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Robyn Dixon Responds Copyright Battle Eminem Hip Hop News
Eminem leaves the field after the coin toss before the Detroit Lions played the New York Jets on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, at Ford Field in Detroit. © Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Eminem claimed that "Real Housewives" Robyn Dixon and Gizelle Bryant's podcast, "Reasonably Shady," causes confusion over his "Shady" brand.

Eminem is known for legally pursuing potential copyright infringers over his "Shady" brand. Most recently, he launched a lawsuit against the Australian beach brand "Swim Shady" for allegedly causing confusion over a nonexistent affiliation. But reality TV fans most likely remember Slim Shady's legal action against Robyn Dixon and Gizelle Bryant as a notable instance of this.

For those unaware, the Real Housewives Of Potomac stars filed to trademark their Reasonably Shady podcast name back in 2023. The Detroit rapper's legal team challenged this in court, also arguing that the podcast's name could lead to misleading association with his brand. In response, both Robyn and Gizelle blasted this move and proclaimed to fight this in court. In fact, they also criticized Eminem's protective order over a deposition request, arguing that a plaintiff should be ready for such a request.

Still, we hadn't gotten many updates on this situation... Until this week. As caught by Taste Of Reality on Instagram, Robyn Dixon addressed Eminem's legal pursuit at BravoCon 2025 in Las Vegas.

"He's still being shady," she expressed. "We're still going down the road with the lawsuit. And we're fighting it. We're going to win, at some point. Isn't that crazy? It was so crazy when I got the email from our lawyer. Like, 'Oh, Marshall Mathers is suing you for your trademark.' I'm like, 'What?!'"

Read More: Eminem’s Publisher Slams Meta Amid Legal Battle Over Alleged Copyright Infringement

Eminem Detroit Lions

Elsewhere, though, Eminem is focused on his Detroit Lions fandom. Well, not exactly that, but rather on the fanbase and team itself. The NFL team recently announced that they're partnering with him and his manager, Shady Records cofounder Paul Rosenberg, for their annual Thanksgiving halftime shows. This partnership will reportedly run through 2027.

"It's an honor for us to team up with the Lions and be a part of the greatest tradition in Detroit sports," Rosenberg stated. "We look forward to putting together unforgettable shows featuring world-class artists for the fans at Ford Field and the tens of millions watching around the country."

Will this Reasonably Shady legal battle get in the way of pre-turkey planning? We will have to wait and see what the next updates are...

Read More: Eminem Matches Drake & Travis Scott's Massive Spotify Achievements

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
YouTube Brings The BOOM BAP BACK to New York City With Lyor Cohen, Nas, Grandmaster Flash, Q-Tip, Chuck D And Fab 5 Freddy Pop Culture Gizelle Bryant & Robyn Dixon Battle Eminem 3.0K
Pop Culture Eminem Files Trademark Opposition Against Two "Real Housewives" Over "Relatively Shady" Podcast Name 2.2K
50 Cent Walk Of Fame Ceremony Music Eminem Gets Response From "Real Housewives" Stars Over Copyright Deposition Request 1294
Eminem Partners With Detroit Lions Hip Hop News Music Eminem Partners With Detroit Lions To Produce Annual Thanksgiving Halftime Show 1.8K
Comments 0