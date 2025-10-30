Eminem's publishing company, Eight Mile Style, is currently gearing up for what could be an intense legal battle with Meta. AllHipHop's Grouchy Greg Watkins exclusively reports that recently, the company submitted a new filing. In it, the company alleges that the tech giant has used the rapper's catalog on Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp without proper licensing.

“Meta is one of the most valuable companies in the world… With teams of lawyers at the ready to crush any legitimate attempt at opposing many of the egregious tactics it employs in pursuit of its limitless expansion,” the filing alleges.

“Meta may effortlessly start and then endure a war of attrition in order to force a smaller opposing party into submission,” Richard Busch, a lawyer for Eight Mile Style, alleges. “Meta objectively knew it did not have a license to exploit the Eight Mile Compositions, and was aware that it was providing infringing material on a massive scale, thereby culpably causing direct infringement by its users every time they copied, synched, downloaded, or streamed the Eight Mile Compositions from its Music Libraries, which it deliberately placed there."

Eminem Meta Lawsuit

Apr 25, 2024; Detroit, MI, USA; Eminem applauds on stage during the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza. Kirby Lee / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Eight Mile Style first sued Meta earlier this year for alleged copyright infringement. The suit cites the allegedly unauthorized use of 243 of his compositions. Allegedly, these compositions have been used in millions of videos on social media.

Per the lawsuit, Meta allegedly accessed the music through a 2020 deal with the digital rights firm Audiam. Audiam was allegedly unauthorized to license it.