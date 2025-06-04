Eminem Seeks $109 Million In Copyright Lawsuit Against Meta

News about Eminem's publishing company, going after the mega social media company surfaced last Friday, May 30.

Eminem is officially taking on Mark Zuckerberg (sort of) in court as his copyright lawsuit is now live. In a new report from XXL, the Detroit rapper's publishing company, Eight Mile Style, is seeking $109 million from Meta. This was sent in recently to the U.S. District Court in Michigan.

Eight Mile Style (not Eminem) is accusing the massive media company of using a staggering 243 songs across Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp without their go-ahead.

The filing states, "Despite their not being licensed, the recordings of the Eight Mile Compositions have been reproduced and synchronized with visual content on Meta’s platforms across millions of videos, which have been viewed billions of times."

It continues, "Meta has also created online tools within their services, such as Original Audio and Reels Remix, which allow and encourage its users to steal Eight Mile Style’s music from another user’s posted audiovisual content and then use it in their own subsequent videos without proper attribution or license, resulting in exponential infringement."

Eminem Sues Meta
Eminem Sues Meta


If you were wondering which Eminem songs Meta allegedly used without authorization, they include his biggest hits. "'Til I Collapse," "Lose Yourself," "The Real Slim Shady," "Mockingbird," "The Way I Am," and "Houdini" are only a handful. Moreover, some songs in which he was featured on were also listed.

In terms of where the $109 million figure comes from, Eight Mile Style is looking for $150,000 for each infraction. XXL has also said that they reached out to both Em and his publishing company for comment amid this update.

The suit was reportedly filed on May 30. But now that this news has surfaced, we know that Eminem and his team mean business. According to the first reports of this suit, Eight Mile Style alleged that they did file requests to have these songs taken down from the three platforms. However, instrumental and karaoke versions of the tracks named in the filing are still active.

