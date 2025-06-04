Eminem is bringing his brash hip-hop alter ego to Adam Sandler's new film, Happy Gilmore 2. This of course is the long-awaited sequel to the comedian's 1996 classic. It's been in the works a for a little while now, and an idea that Sandler has been throwing around since 2021.

It was claimed by Christopher McDonald, who played Shooter McGavin, that a script was shown to him by Sandler last March. In the coming months, it would be confirmed that the film would be on the way. Netflix would be the ones to swoop in to take the picture in May, eliminating the possibility of a big screen release.

In mid-December of 2024, Adam Sandler called into the Dan Patrick Show to talk a little bit about the movie's progress. He revealed that filming was just about done but wasn't able to confirm a solid release date. "I don't know 100%, but I think around July. Not July 4, but we're trying to get it done in time for July. (But) you never know what's going to happen. We're just finishing today," he said.

But thanks to the release of the first official trailer for Happy Gilmore 2, we now know it's coming July 25. Something we also get to see is Eminem's role that Sandler promised during that aforementioned interview, as caught by XXL.

It's a quick cameo towards the end of the preview, so you have to keep your eyes open. But the short scene shows Eminem and Adam getting into it on the golf course. His Slim Shady persona is palpable as he calls his co-star a "jacka*s."

Overall, it's quite a chaotic first look and one that shows just how many big names are a part of this sequel. Post Malone, Bad Bunny, Ben Stiller, Dan Patrick, Eric Andre, Rory McIlroy, and more all appear.

But while Eminem seemed to have fun on set for this project, he's attending to more serious matters as of recently too.

His publishing company, Eight Mile Style, is going after Meta in a $109 million lawsuit. They are accusing the latter of copyright infringement. Allegedly, Meta, across Instagram, Facebook, and Whatsapp, used 243 songs without EMS' permission.