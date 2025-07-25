Eminem's Hilarious Heckler In Adam Sandler's "Happy Gilmore 2" Is A Callback To First Film

Adam Sandler's "Happy Gilmore 2" is out today and viewers are noticing that Eminem's character is a continuation of an OG character.

Just hours into the premiere of Happy Gilmore 2 fans are catching nods to the original movie. For months we have known that Eminem was going to star in the sequel. Adam Sandler revealed this information during an interview with Dan Patrick on the latter's self-titled platform.

He was extremely complimentary of the Detroit rap icon's acting chops, noting how funny he was on set. This camaraderie shouldn't come as a surprise though as they have been on screen together before. Back in 2009, they both starred in Funny People.

But back when Sandler shared this, no one was sure what role he was taking on. All we knew was that it was going to be minor. We got a better sense of who Em was going to be playing when the official trailer dropped in early June.

If you blinked during it, you may have missed it. But the MC calls him a "jacka*s." But with the movie out, we have more context as to why he calls Sandler that.

In a movie clip caught by TMZ and The Eminem Bible on X, the "Godzilla" artist shouts from the crowd, "You jacka*s" as Sandler swings his club. It forces him to shank his ball badly into a nearby pond.

By the way, if you don't want any spoilers, we suggest you don't read any further. But if you want to hear more, scroll down further.

Happy Gilmore 2 Cast

An angry Gilmore walks up to Eminem (who's mooning him) and confronts him about messing up his stroke. Slim Shady laughs in face and then says, "Man, I wish my father was here to see this." If that gets your mind racing, that's because Eminem plays the son of late comedian Joe Flaherty's character.

In the original movie, he says "jacka*s" a bunch of times. Eminem's outfit is also spot on, too, keeping that lineage alive. It's a neat callback and one that will hit older viewers in the nostalgia bone.

Even though he may be "in the great Sizzler in the sky," it wasn't going to stop him from carrying on his father's legacy.

Unfortunately, Gilmore can't do much about it. But some of his friends who are also in the crowd are more than happy to take care of Em. The manage to throw him into that pond which happens to be infested with alligators.

He gets ripped to pieces in a surprisingly gruesome scene, but it's one of many wild moments it seems.

Other stars that pop up in the Netflix film are Ben Stiller, Travis Kelce, Bad Bunny, Stephen A. Smith, and more. Julie Bowen from Modern Family, Christopher McDonald, as well as Sandler's real-life daughter have major roles too.

