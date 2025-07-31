Adam Sandler appeared on a recent episode of The Dan Patrick Show to discuss his new film, Happy Gilmore 2, and in doing so, revealed how he got Eminem to make a cameo. The legendary Detroit rapper stars as the son of the character, Donald, who was originally portrayed by the late comedian Joe Flaherty. In the first film, Donald heckles Happy during his backswing.

Sandler began by revealing he was hesitant to reach out to Eminem at first. “I love Eminem. I’m friends with Eminem, but I don’t want to bother the man,” he said. “And everybody kept saying, ‘Man, Eminem would be so funny in this part.’ I was like, ‘I don’t want to ruin this guy’s time. He’s hanging out, he’s in Detroit. He’s doing his life making records.'”

Eventually, Sandler decided to contact him. “Let me bug Marshall and give him a call and say, ‘Dude, I know it’s a pain in the a—, but it’s pretty funny. You mind shooting out to us for a day?'” he recalled saying. Eminem was apparently thrilled by the idea.

Elsewhere during the conversation, Sandler recalled meeting Eminem for the first time on the set of Saturday Night Live in 1999. “I remember the first time I met him, I was at SNL. I wasn’t on the show anymore,” he said. “And I was at a table with all my guys and he was the musical guest with [Dr. Dre] and we were at the afterparty, and then Marshall walked by our table and he looked at me and I looked at him like, ‘Oh yeah, that kid’s pretty damn cool.’ And then he goes ‘Bobby Boucher! I go, ‘Oh yes, that’s what’s up, Marshall.’ And then we became friendly after that.”

Where To Watch "Happy Gilmore 2"

Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore 2 is available now on Netflix. In addition to Sandler, it stars Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald, Benny Safdie, Bad Bunny, and Ben Stiller. John Daly, Sunny Sandler, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Ethan Cutkosky, and Haley Joel Osment also appear in supporting roles.