Cam'ron Wishes Worked With Eminem & Nas Earlier In His Career

BY Cole Blake 320 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Revolt World 2024
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Cam'ron speaks on stage during Day 3 of Revolt World 2024 at Pangaea Studios on September 22, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)
Cam'ron's comments come as both he and Eminem have hinted at making cameos in Adam Sandler’s "Happy Gilmore 2."

Cam'ron says he wanted to collaborate with Eminem and Nas back in the late 1990s and early 2000s when his career was first taking off, but the opportunity never came to fruition. He reflected on the possibility during the latest episode of his podcast, Talk With Flee.

“There was a time, probably when we first came out in the late ’90s, early ’00s, I wanted to work with Eminem when his career was taking off and my career with Dipset was taking off,” he said, as caught by Billboard. “I wanted to do a record with Eminem because he’s super-duper lyrical. I can be super-duper lyrical, I dumb a lot of my s–t down for my audience, but I thought that would have been a sensational record. The other person would be Nas. That would be the other artist I would have loved to work with at one time.”

Read More: Cam’ron Recalls Katt Williams' Shocking Fight That Ruined His Relationship With Dipset

Cam'ron & Eminem In "Happy Gilmore 2"

Although the two didn't get to collaborate on music, it appears they may be sharing the big screen in the upcoming sequel to Happy Gilmore 2. While Cam'ron recently hinted at making a cameo in the highly anticipated film, Adam Sandler already confirmed Eminem will be making an appearance. "He's a great guy and he came in and was funny as hell," Sandler said of Eminem on The Dan Patrick Show in December.

The latest episode of Talk With Flee isn't the first time Cam'ron has praised Eminem either. Taking to his Instagram story in April 2024, he said in a video: “Is Eminem one of the best rappers? Yes, Eminem is one of the best rappers. Look, what happens is, a lot of people say Eminem don’t be saying nothing, he just putting words together or whatever, but you gotta realize you gotta do what works for you. If that works for Eminem, for him to make all the money he made and the Grammys and awards, he so rich that he can’t come outside by himself, then that just works for Eminem.”

Read More: 50 Cent Joins Cam'ron To Brutally Troll Jim Jones For Jinxing Gervonta Davis' Title Fight

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Oakland Raiders v San Francisco 49ers Music E-40 Reflects On His Impact On West Coast Hip-Hop: "They Call Me The Ambassador Of The Bay 1466
NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals Pop Culture Eminem Will Have A Role In Adam Sandler's Sequel For "Happy Gilmore 2" 1411
Spotify's RapCaviar Live in New York Music Cam'ron Claims Chicago And Louisiana Produce The Best Rap Lyricists 2.3K
One Court Draft Week Players House Party Music Cam'ron Joins The Star-Studded Cast Of Adam Sandler's "Happy Gilmore 2" 1050