Cam'ron Wishes Worked With Eminem & Nas Earlier In His Career

Cam'ron says he wanted to collaborate with Eminem and Nas back in the late 1990s and early 2000s when his career was first taking off, but the opportunity never came to fruition. He reflected on the possibility during the latest episode of his podcast, Talk With Flee.

“There was a time, probably when we first came out in the late ’90s, early ’00s, I wanted to work with Eminem when his career was taking off and my career with Dipset was taking off,” he said, as caught by Billboard. “I wanted to do a record with Eminem because he’s super-duper lyrical. I can be super-duper lyrical, I dumb a lot of my s–t down for my audience, but I thought that would have been a sensational record. The other person would be Nas. That would be the other artist I would have loved to work with at one time.”

Cam'ron & Eminem In "Happy Gilmore 2"

Although the two didn't get to collaborate on music, it appears they may be sharing the big screen in the upcoming sequel to Happy Gilmore 2. While Cam'ron recently hinted at making a cameo in the highly anticipated film, Adam Sandler already confirmed Eminem will be making an appearance. "He's a great guy and he came in and was funny as hell," Sandler said of Eminem on The Dan Patrick Show in December.