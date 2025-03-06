Cam'ron Wishes Worked With Eminem & Nas Earlier In His Career

Cam'ron says he wanted to collaborate with Eminem and Nas back in the late 1990s and early 2000s when his career was first taking off, but the opportunity never came to fruition. He reflected on the possibility during the latest episode of his podcast, Talk With Flee.
“There was a time, probably when we first came out in the late ’90s, early ’00s, I wanted to work with Eminem when his career was taking off and my career with Dipset was taking off,” he said, as caught by Billboard. “I wanted to do a record with Eminem because he’s super-duper lyrical. I can be super-duper lyrical, I dumb a lot of my s–t down for my audience, but I thought that would have been a sensational record. The other person would be Nas. That would be the other artist I would have loved to work with at one time.”
Cam'ron & Eminem In "Happy Gilmore 2"
Although the two didn't get to collaborate on music, it appears they may be sharing the big screen in the upcoming sequel to Happy Gilmore 2. While Cam'ron recently hinted at making a cameo in the highly anticipated film, Adam Sandler already confirmed Eminem will be making an appearance. "He's a great guy and he came in and was funny as hell," Sandler said of Eminem on The Dan Patrick Show in December.
The latest episode of Talk With Flee isn't the first time Cam'ron has praised Eminem either. Taking to his Instagram story in April 2024, he said in a video: “Is Eminem one of the best rappers? Yes, Eminem is one of the best rappers. Look, what happens is, a lot of people say Eminem don’t be saying nothing, he just putting words together or whatever, but you gotta realize you gotta do what works for you. If that works for Eminem, for him to make all the money he made and the Grammys and awards, he so rich that he can’t come outside by himself, then that just works for Eminem.”
