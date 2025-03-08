Cam'ron Recalls How "Paid In Full" Role Allegedly Led To His 2005 Shooting

Camron Paid In Full Role Led 2005 Shooting Hip Hop News
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 14: Camron attends the 99 &amp; 2000's party at Empire on January 14, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images)
Cam'ron also recently reflected via his "Talk With Flee" show on regretting not working with Eminem and Nas earlier in his career.

Cam'ron has a lot of extracurricular ventures throughout his career that go far beyond his secured space within hip-hop. One of these was his role as Rico in the 2002 film Paid In Full. Recently, Killa Cam reflected on this acting gig on his Talk With Flee show, positing that it's responsible for the October 23, 2005 shooting that hit him in both arms. He faced a failed carjacking at a red light in Washington D.C. and somehow drove himself to the Howard University Hospital despite his injuries. The Dipset rapper linked this to a line that Dame Dash made him say during reshoots, which went something along the lines of this: "I’ll give you some n***as from D.C. but not no Harlem n***as."

"N***as from D.C. already don’t like New York n***as," Cam'ron shared while recalling how he tried to remove this line to no avail. "He told me I had to do it, so I did it. And four years later, n***as shot me in D.C." Dame Dash, the producer working on a sequel, previously told a similar story. "Cam went through a lot, you know?" he remarked on All The Smoke back in 2022. "He got shot over that role in Washington. [...] I was asking him to do another role once and he was like, ‘Yo bro, I got shot over that role.’ [...] So when I found out, I felt a little responsible and I didn’t wanna put anybody in that position again."

Cam'ron & Jim Jones Beef

Elsewhere on Talk With Flee, Cam'ron also expressed regret over never working with Nas and Eminem earlier in his career. "I wanted to do a record with Eminem because he’s super-duper lyrical," he confessed. "I can be super-duper lyrical, I dumb a lot of my s**t down for my audience, but I thought that would have been a sensational record. The other person would be Nas. That would be the other artist I would have loved to work with at one time."

Meanwhile, Cam'ron has some beef to handle these days that probably take up his time more than collab opportunities. He and his former Diplomats partner Jim Jones haven't let up in their social media and booth feud, although it seems like Capo has to worry more about 50 Cent these days.

