Cam’ron Recalls Katt Williams' Shocking Fight That Ruined His Relationship With Dipset

When Katt Williams wanted to try his hand at rapping, he joined Dipset, but Cam'ron says it didn't last long.

During a recent episode of his YouTube show Talk With Flee, Cam'ron got candid about Dipset's relationship with Katt Williams, and how it was ultimately ruined. According to him, when the comedian wanted to give rapping a go, he was all in. Unfortunately, Cam says Williams joined the crew at the wrong time, as things had already started to go downhill.

"Katt kinda got down with us when we was all starting to be dysfunctional. I'm talking about me myself included, as a group," he explained. "We was dysfunctional, so Katt Williams never really got a chance to be part of Dipset as a crew when we was moving how we was moving." Cam'ron went on, recalling the night when the situation really took a turn for the worse. He claims that it all started backstage after one of Williams' shows in Philly, when he started snapping at other Dipset members.

Katt Williams & Dipset

Amid all of this, Cam says that the personality approached him privately, accusing another member of the crew of farting on him. "I'm like, farted on you?" he remembers. "I don't know if he farted on you." After that, he claims that Williams proceeded to go around the room asking everyone who was responsible. "Katt comes from across the room and punched Dipset X in the face dumb hard," he reveals. "Off instinct, just instinct, I grabbed Katt and flipped Katt upside down and slammed Katt. Then as I'm about to kick him, I snapped out of it."

At that point, Cam says Williams told all the Dipset members to leave, despite his attempts to talk things out. "That was my last encounter with Katt," he shared. "Do I have hard feelings towards Katt? No, I don't know what was ever said behind my back to make Katt feel like that with them n****s, so I can't say what happened or didn't happen or whatever."

