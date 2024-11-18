Katt Williams Believes "SNL" Views Him As "A B*tch" Following Shannon Sharpe Skit

The lesson learned in 2024 is to not mess with Katt Williams.

Katt Williams is truth teller and not a prophet. That's what he told GQ in a recent interview, saying, "None of them were conspiracies, which is why they all happened. I believe we’re entering the golden age. Right after the age of truth, the revealing is the scab being pulled off and then the healing can begin." A lot of people may look at him sideways for that take. However, so far, the things he said during his mega viral interview with Shannon Sharpe have indeed come to fruition. His information and insight about Diddy have been spot on, as he currently awaits his legal fate in jail.

Over the weekend, Katt Williams shared another "fact" with Vulture, and this time, it relates to SNL. If you remember, his infamous tell-all with Shannon Sharpe blew up for his comments about several other celebrities outside of the music mogul. It became a signature moment this year and it led the sketch comedy show to recreate it. Their impersonation of it has accrued over 3.5 million views and has generated a lot of laughs. However, Katt Williams is not of fan of the skit nor SNL. Part of it has to do with the fact that actress Ego Nwodim portrayed the comedian.

Katt Williams Sees The Supposed SNL Animosity As "A Badge Of Honor"

This was an epiphanous moment for him, explaining to the outlet, "A lot of times, when people are doing an impression of you, they’re really showing you how they feel about you. So, for ‘Saturday Night Live’ to have an impression of me and have a woman do that, it means they think I’m a b****. And I understand that that’s what they’re saying when they do that." However, he didn't stop there, as he called out the program for parodying him so many times and never having him on.

However, he seems to be just fine with it also. "There has never been a person that has been parodied nine times on ’Saturday Night Live’ and yet never been invited other than me. So, at this point, I take it as a badge of honor that they don’t f*** with me." It seems that Katt is going to remain solid no matter how much is thrown at him and it's making us wonder how much longer the "age of truth" is going to last.