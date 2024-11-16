Katt Williams Downplays His Conspiracies While Speaking On Shannon Sharpe Interview

Katt thinks he was always spitting facts, not wild theories.

Katt Williams opened up a Pandora's box of conflicts, allegations, scandals, conspiracies, and truth-seeking with his Club Shay Shay appearance that kicked 2024 off. His conversation with Shannon Sharpe saw him go after a whole host of celebrities for widely different reasons, including Diddy, Steve Harvey, Cedric The Entertainer, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, and many more. It remains a hot topic almost a full year after its release, and people still clearly want to talk about it. Moreover, GQ asked the comedian about this "age of truth" origin during the outlet's "Man Of The Year" event in Los Angeles on Thursday (November 14).

Specifically, the hosts asked Katt Williams how he feels about being "America's favorite prophet" and whether or not more conspiracies are to come before the year ends. "None of them were conspiracies, which is why they all happened," he responded. "I believe we’re entering the golden age. Right after the age of truth, the revealing is the scab being pulled off and then the healing can begin." Considering how explosive the Club Shay Shay interview was, that healing is certainly necessary.

Katt Williams Speaks On His "Conspiracies"

"I came in this business saying I was going to expose," Katt Williams said during his conversation with Shannon Sharpe. "When I talked about Michael Jackson, when I talked about R. Kelly, they canceled me for these things because why would you talk about another Black dude? Race is not where the line is drawn. It’s God’s side and the other side, and we don’t care nothing about the other side, period. All of these big d**k deviants is all catching hell in 2024. It’s up for all of them, it don’t matter if you Diddy or whoever you is. All lies will be exposed."