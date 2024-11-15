Katt Williams Ruthlessly Mocks Faizon Love Yet Again

The comedy wars continue...

Katt Williams continues to make a mockery of various famous comedians, and his antics still haven't gotten old for a big chunk of the online audience. Fans may remember his jabs at Faizon Love during his Club Shay Shay interview with Shannon Sharpe, something that he recently doubled down on during a red carpet interview with GQ. Specifically, the comedian explained that he names his animals after famous celebrities, revealing that he has a pot belly pig that he named "Fat Faizon." Compared to some of the other jokes at Love's expense, though, this is a pretty light one, albeit one that falls into the same stereotypes and ridicule that he always engages in.

For those unaware, Katt Williams and Faizon Love have an allegedly contentious relationship, as Williams supposedly pulled a gun on him during an argument about money. "It's hard to address lunacy, and hypocrisy, and downright ignorance," Love said of the viral Club Shay Shay interview. "But it's so funny how many people think this dumb, stupid motherf***er is spitting truth. But that's the Internet, I guess. You guys want to believe in something so bad. Listen to what he's saying, he's actually calling for help. He's calling for help. None of the s**t he says lines up with nothing."

Katt Williams Makes Fun Of Faizon Love's Weight

Faizon Love was far from the only critic of Katt Williams' interview. Steve Harvey recently seemed to call him out for it, as well. "When did we get into the tear each other down business?" he said on Vice TV's Black Comedy in America. "'Cause you ain't never heard me say not a disparaging remark against another comedian nowhere. We ain't cut from that cloth. So why are you? What is your motive for doing this here? I don't do that, I don't got no minutes for you, man. I'm not in the tear-down business, I'm in the uplift business."

However, all of this backlash to Katt Williams only resulted in more attention. He's got an upcoming comedy film coming out with Keke Palmer and SZA which could be a big splash. If this attention keeps up, then comedians will face many more jokes at their expense.