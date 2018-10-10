mocked
- Pop CultureChris Rock Mocks Will Smith During Comedy Special, Twitter ReactsIn addition to the infamous Oscars slap, Rock also took aim at Smith's interview with wife Jada about her affair.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVSafaree & Erica Mena’s Fight Over Yandy Is Being Mocked As Poor ScriptingThey couldn't come up with something better?By Noah C
- SportsLance Stephenson's Daughter Hilariously Mocks His Guitar Celebration: WatchStephenson's daughter is taking after her father quite nicely.By Alexander Cole
- MusicLil Wayne Clowned For "Hamburglar" Outfit During Imagine Dragons PerformanceThe Governor of Kentucky called Weezy a "tired, has-been."By Alex Zidel
- MusicTrick Daddy Gets Trolled By Twitter Savages After Defending Kodak BlackThe rapper was dragged through ruthless quips. By Zaynab
- Music"Love & Hip Hop" Star Alexis Skyy Shamed For Using Medicaid, Labeled "Broke"The show's viewers question the young mother's financial situation.By Zaynab
- SocietyKanye West Dragged by CNN: "Attention Wh*re" Example Of "When Negroes Don’t Read"The panel showed no mercy.By Zaynab