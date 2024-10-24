Steve Harvey Appears To Call Out Katt Williams For Explosive “Club Shay Shay” Interview

According to Steve Harvey, he's not about tearing other comedians down.

It's no secret that Katt Williams had a lot to say during his explosive interview with Shannon Sharpe on the latter's Club Shay Shay podcast. He took aim at several of his fellow comedians, including but not limited to Cedric The Entertainer, Michael Blackson, Kevin Hart, and Tiffany Haddish. He also called out Steve Harvey, accusing him of stealing the concept for The Steve Harvey Show from Mark Curry’s Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper.

Back in August, Harvey appeared to fire back at Invest Fest, urging his audience not to let "haters" bring them down. "You'll never have a hater that's doing better than you. Always know that," he said at the time. “I just don’t have the quickness I had, but I can still turn my hip and shift that weight, and I’d knock yo’ short a** out. I’d shoot yo’ perm straight out yo’ head.”

Steve Harvey Questions Katt Williams' Motives

Now, Harvey appears to have addressed Williams yet again, this time on an episode of Vice TV's Black Comedy in America. He took a similar approach this time around, arguing that he's not about tearing other entertainers down. "When did we get into the tear each other down business, cuz you ain't never heard me say not a disparaging remark against another comedian nowhere," he explained. "We ain't cut from that cloth. So why are you? What is your motive for doing this here?"