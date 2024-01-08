Ed Lover Backs Up Katt Williams' Claim That Steve Harvey "Hated On" Bernie Mac

Ed Lover confirmed Katt Williams' recent comments on Steve Harvey "hating on" Bernie Mac during Friday's episode of his C’Mon Son! podcast. Expanding on what Williams said during his appearance on Club Shay Shay, Lover alleged that Harvey did try to take Mac's role on Oceans 11.

"He [Williams] goes on to say that he was supposed to be one of the Kings of Comedy — that they approached him after Bernie passed," Lover said. "But he didn’t want to go on the Kings of Comedy tour because of Steve Harvey’s treatment of Bernie Mac. He has a lot of respect for Bernie Mac." From there, he explained that he was a close friend of Mac's until his death. He added: "The stuff that Katt Williams said about Steve Harvey calling to try to get Bernie’s role on Oceans 11, and that kind of stuff? Bernie told me out of his own mouth. I believe Bernie Mac when he said Steve Harvey hated on him."

PASADENA, CA - SEPTEMBER 25: Singer Katt Williams performs onstage at the 2005 B.E.T. Comedy Icon Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on September 25, 2005 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

As for Katt Williams' full comments, he had brought up Harvey's feelings about the late Bernie Mac while calling him out for stealing jokes. "The same Steve that went to go watch Mark Curry do his whole sitcom and then stole everything Mark Curry had. Now Steve got a sitcom where he the principal, and he wear a suit," Williams said. "And then he gets this high-top fade, making all Black men think he got the best lineup in the business. And it’s a man unit. Then you ask him, ‘Why you not a movie star?’ ‘I didn’t want to be a movie star.’ This the same n*gro that hated on Bernie [Mac] with this same thing. There are 30,000 new scripts in Hollywood every year. Not one of them asked for a country bumpkin Black dude that can’t talk good […] and look like Mr. Potato Head. There ain’t none. You have to have range."

Steve Harvey wasn't the only one Williams targeted during the interview. He also called out Cedric The Entertainer and Kevin Hart. Be on the lookout for further updates on Ed Lover as well as the fallout from Katt Williams' interview with Shannon Sharpe on HotNewHipHop.

