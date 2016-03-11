bernie mac
- Pop CultureBernie Mac's Daughter Praises Katt Williams Amid Steve Harvey FeudBernie Mac's daughter says Katt Williams seems like a "stand-up dude."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureEd Lover Backs Up Katt Williams' Claim That Steve Harvey "Hated On" Bernie MacEd Lover says Katt Williams was speaking the truth on Steve Harvey and Bernie Mac.By Cole Blake
- TVBernie Mac Net Worth 2023: What Is The Star Worth?Explore Bernie Mac's net worth in 2023, his rise to stardom, impact on TV and film, and enduring legacy. His influence lives on.By Jake Skudder
- MoviesBernie Mac's Daughter Has 2 People In Mind To Play Her Dad In BiopicBernie Mac's daughter thinks these two actors would be perfect for the role. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureJohn Legend's Production Company To Helm Bernie Mac BiopicThe singer's producing partner Mike Jackson made the revelation during the Tribeca Film Festival.By Erika Marie
- NewsKrayzie Bone Reveals He Has An Autoimmune DiseaseThe Bone Thugs-N-Harmony member has the same illness that killed Bernie Mac.By hnhh