Bernie Mac's Daughter Praises Katt Williams Amid Steve Harvey Feud

Bernie Mac's daughter, Je’Niece McCullough, weighed in on Katt Williams' recent controversial interview with Shannon Sharpe on the Club Shay Shay podcast. During the discussion, Williams accused Steve Harvey of hating on the late comedian and trying to take his role on Ocean's 11. In response, McCullough labeled the interview "hilarious" and praised Williams for seeming like a "stand-up dude."

"I just want people to keep in mind that my dad has been dead for fifteen years [and] I have not been fully immersed in the world of comedy… I don’t know Katt Williams — never met him. That’s one person I never did get to meet when my dad was alive," she said. "But from everything that I’ve ever heard my dad say, he’s always seemed like a stand-up dude. So I have no qualms, no quarrels with him."

Read More: Cedric The Entertainer Responds To Katt Williams At Golden Globes: "Not Even Factual"

Bernie Mac Attends The Source Awards

NEW YORK, NEW YORK--APRIL 25: Bernie Mac appears at the Source Awards on April 25, 1994 at the Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. (Photo by Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

From there, McCullough added: "Well, it’s because everybody doesn’t get along. I think that’s one of the misconceptions about comedians, and I guess it’s due to the fact that what they do brings so much joy… Everybody thinks that behind closed doors, it’s all love and nah. It’s not. They’ve always been competitive." Check out her full comments on the podcast below.

Je’Niece McCullough Speaks Out

Addressing Steve Harvey while speaking with Sharpe, Williams had exclaimed: "The whole time Bernie was here, you was acting like you was funnier than him — the reason you were supposed to go last is because it was your tour! Tell the truth!" He also labeled Mac "the king" and "the best." Be on the lookout for further updates on the fallout from Katt Williams' appearance on Club Shay Shay on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Cedric The Entertainer Spotted At Lakers Game Amid Katt Williams Fallout And Joke-Stealing Allegations

[Via]