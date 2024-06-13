Kellita Smith Net Worth 2024: What Is The Actress Worth?

Explore the career of Kellita Smith, her rise to fame, and the ventures that have shaped her impressive journey in Hollywood.

Kellita Smith has carved out a notable place in Hollywood with her dynamic performances across television, film, and theater. As of 2024, Smith's net worth is estimated at $3 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth. Her career, marked by versatility and dedication, has allowed her to build a substantial portfolio that spans various entertainment genres. Smith’s rise to fame and continuous industry success highlight her talent and resilience.

Early Life & Career Beginnings: From Theater To Television

Camille Winbush, Kellita Smith, Jeremy Suarez and Dee Dee Davis (Photo by James Devaney/WireImage)

Kellita Smith's journey in the entertainment industry began in the realm of theater. After studying at Santa Rosa Junior College, she started acting on stage. There, she performed in productions such as Tell It Like It Tiz, Feelings, and No Place to Be Somebody. These early experiences honed her acting skills and prepared her for the transition to television and film.

Smith debuted her television with guest roles on popular shows like In Living Color, Living Single, and The Jamie Foxx Show. However, her breakthrough role came in 2001 when she was cast as Wanda McCullough on the hit Fox sitcom The Bernie Mac Show. Playing the wife of Bernie Mac's character, Smith brought warmth and depth to her role, earning widespread acclaim. The show ran for five seasons and became a cornerstone of her career. It also significantly contributing to her financial success.

Expanding Her Horizons: Film & Continued Television Success

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - NOVEMBER 01: Actors Marla Gibbs, Essence Atkins, Kellita Smith, executive prodrucer Carolyn. Folks and actress Jackee Harry arrive to the Lupus LA 10th Anniversary Hollywood Bag Ladies Luncheon at Regent Beverly. Wilshire Hotel on November 1, 2012, also in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images For Lupus LA)

While Kellita Smith is best known for her television work, she has also made notable film appearances. She appeared in movies such as Hair Show and Fair Game, showcasing her ability to transition seamlessly between comedic and dramatic roles. Her versatility as an actress has allowed her to take on a variety of characters, each adding a new dimension to her career.

Additionally, Smith has continued to find success on television. She starred as Roberta Warren in the Syfy series Z Nation, a post-apocalyptic drama that ran from 2014 to 2018. Her portrayal of the strong and resourceful character was well-received and expanded her fan base. Smith's consistent performance in diverse roles has kept her in the spotlight and contributed to her growing net worth.

Entrepreneurship & Personal Ventures

WESTWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 10: Actress Kellita Smith arrives at Debbie Allen's "OMAN, Oh Man!" Opening Night Gala at Royce Hall, UCLA on December 10, 2009 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Dr. Billy Ingram/WireImage)

Beyond her acting career, Kellita Smith has explored various entrepreneurial ventures. She has been involved in several business projects, including real estate investments, which have diversified her income streams and added to her financial stability. Smith's business acumen has allowed her to make smart investments, increasing her net worth steadily.

Smith is also active in philanthropy, supporting various charitable causes and organizations. Her involvement in community work reflects her commitment to giving back and using her success to positively impact society. This philanthropic spirit, combined with her professional achievements, paints a picture of a well-rounded and dedicated individual.