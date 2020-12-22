ed lover
- Pop CultureEd Lover Backs Up Katt Williams' Claim That Steve Harvey "Hated On" Bernie MacEd Lover says Katt Williams was speaking the truth on Steve Harvey and Bernie Mac.By Cole Blake
- MusicEd Lover Defends Eminem Following Dr. Umar's CriticismEd Lover doesn't understand why Dr. Umar is qualified to speak on hip-hop.By Cole Blake
- MusicEd Lover Concerned For Cardi B After Suicide Comments: "That Scares Me"Ed Lover has shared his advice for Cardi B and dealing with mental health struggles.By Cole Blake
- MusicEd Lover Lists Jay-Z Protégé Amil As Biggest "What If" In Hip-HopEd Lover says that Amil is the biggest "what if" in the history of hip-hop.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureEd Lover Slams DJ Akademiks For Calling Older Rappers "Dusty"Ed Lover isn't happy with DJ Akademiks.By Cole Blake
- SportsEd Lover Calls Out French Montana For Saying It's Easier To Make It In The NBA Than In RapEd Lover called out French Montana for his recent comparison between the NBA and hip hop.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureMike Tyson Confirms Story He Gave Ed Lover A BentleyMike Tyson reacts to once being worth $300M and explains why he was so generous with his money.By Aron A.