Ed Lover Thinks 50 Cent Is Going Too Far With His Diddy Trolling

Ed Lover says that 50 Cent has crossed the line when it comes to trolling his longtime rival, Diddy. Discussing the feud between the two as well as the bevy of civil lawsuits Diddy is facing on his C’Mon Son podcast, Lover argued that 50 is kicking a man when he's down. “[A]s much as I love 50, I think 50 is stepping over the line now. I really do,” Lover said. “He’s kicking the sh*t out this n***a while he’s down."

The comments come after 50 compared Diddy to Jeffrey Epstein in a post on social media over the weekend. He also has repeatedly discussed his plans to make Diddy's ongoing scandal into a documentary. While many fans have been enjoying 50's jokes, his latest post did result in some backlash from fans on Instagram.

Ed Lover & Diddy Attend Opening Of Sean John Store In N.Y.C.

Sean P. DiddyCombs and Ed Lover during Sean P. Diddy Combs Hosts Opening of Sean John Store on 5th Avenue at Sean John Store 5th Avenue in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

After sharing a photo of Denzel Washington, 50 remarked that the police would come looking for Diddy's alleged tapes soon. "Poor fif. It's OK to say your feelings are hurt! This crazy obsession you have with Puff is getting out of hand," one user commented. Another wrote: "If Puff did what they’re accusing him of then he’s gonna get whatever is due in court but to repeatedly troll at this point is getting corny, n***a ain’t even been charged with a crime yet, our people something else because no other race does shit like this to one of theirs."

Ed Lover Speaks On 50 Cent & Diddy

Check out Lover's full comments on the situation between 50 and Diddy above. They come after Homeland Security agents raided Diddy's properties in Los Angeles and Miami, last week. Be on the lookout for further updates on 50 Cent and Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

