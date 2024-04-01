50 Cent Trolls Diddy On Instagram Yet Again

50 Cent is continuing to troll Diddy on social media amid the ongoing investigation into sex trafficking allegations he's facing. Sharing a picture of Denzel Washington, 50 joked about Diddy recording people at the parties he's hosted over the years. "When them boys show up at puffy crib again, he gone be like, so let me tell you about them people on those tapes. LOL," he wrote.

In the comments section, many joined in on deriding Diddy. "First of all do not bring even the likeness of Denzel Washington into this filth. That man is a beacon of light and shouldn’t be even referenced in this foolishness," one fan remarked. Others defended Diddy by claiming 50 is obsessed with the situation. "Poor fif. It's OK to say your feelings are hurt! This crazy obsession you have with Puff is getting out of hand," one user wrote. Another commented: "If Puff did what they’re accusing him of then he’s gonna get whatever is due in court but to repeatedly troll at this point is getting corny, n***a ain’t even been charged with a crime yet, our people something else because no other race does shit like this to one of theirs."

Read More: 50 Cent Ready To Pay "Top Dollar" For Alleged Diddy Tapes

50 Cent Arrives At "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Taping

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 19: 50 Cent is seen at "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on March 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Homeland Security agents raided Diddy's properties in Los Angeles and Miami, last week. Afterward, his attorney, Aaron Dyer, described the move as a "gross overuse of military-level force." He also clarified in a statement: “Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way.” Regardless, 50 Cent hasn't shied away from using the incident to troll Diddy on social media in recent days. He previously compared him to Jeffrey Epstein.

50 Cent Takes Aim At Diddy Once Again

Check out 50's latest attempt at getting under Diddy's skin above. Be on the lookout for further updates on 50 Cent and Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: 50 Cent Seeks Full Custody Of Son With Daphne Joy Amid Diddy Sex Work Allegations

[Via]