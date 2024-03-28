50 Cent Seeks Full Custody Of Son With Daphne Joy Amid Diddy Sex Work Allegations

Earlier this week, new details of Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones' lawsuit against Diddy became public, including various allegations against others like Yung Miami. He accuses the City Girls rapper of trafficking "pink cocaine" for the Bad Boy Records founder, as well as accepting monthly payments from him in exchange for sex work. The femcee isn't the only woman Diddy's accused of paying for sex work, however. Lil Rod also alleges that Daphne Joy, the mother of 50 Cent's son, was accepting paychecks from the mogul.

While Joy has yet to address these allegations publicly, new reports suggest that 50 Cent isn't happy about them. Allegedly, Fif is now seeking full custody of their 12-year-old as a result. “Given the latest developments and news of Daphne Joy’s involvement in the Diddy lawsuit, 50 is going for sole custody of his son,” a source allegedly told Us Weekly.

50 Cent Reacts To Daphne Joy Being Named In Diddy Lawsuit

While Daphne Joy has yet to respond to the allegations, Diddy has continued to cling to his innocence. As expected, 50 Cent has also been persistent with his online trolling. Most recently, he joked about the sex work allegations on Instagram. "I didn’t know you was a sex worker, 👀you little sex worker.LOL 😆Yo this sh*t is a movie. @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi," he captioned a set of images of himself smoking a cigar in the rain.

Fif's also been teasing a new docuseries dubbed Diddy Do It? after Diddy's mansions were raided by Homeland Security earlier this week. "This is gonna break records when this drops," he claims. What do you think of the mother of 50 Cent's son Daphne Joy being named in Diddy's lawsuit? What about him seeking full custody of their son? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

