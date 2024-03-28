50 Cent Seeks Full Custody Of Son With Daphne Joy Amid Diddy Sex Work Allegations

The mother of 50 Cent's son Sire is accused of accepting monthly payments from Diddy in exchange for sex work.

BYCaroline Fisher
WE TV's "Hip Hop Homicides" New York Premiere

Earlier this week, new details of Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones' lawsuit against Diddy became public, including various allegations against others like Yung Miami. He accuses the City Girls rapper of trafficking "pink cocaine" for the Bad Boy Records founder, as well as accepting monthly payments from him in exchange for sex work. The femcee isn't the only woman Diddy's accused of paying for sex work, however. Lil Rod also alleges that Daphne Joy, the mother of 50 Cent's son, was accepting paychecks from the mogul.

While Joy has yet to address these allegations publicly, new reports suggest that 50 Cent isn't happy about them. Allegedly, Fif is now seeking full custody of their 12-year-old as a result. “Given the latest developments and news of Daphne Joy’s involvement in the Diddy lawsuit, 50 is going for sole custody of his son,” a source allegedly told Us Weekly.

Read More: 50 Cent Teases "Diddy Do It?" Docuseries Following House Raids: "Gonna Break Records"

50 Cent Reacts To Daphne Joy Being Named In Diddy Lawsuit

While Daphne Joy has yet to respond to the allegations, Diddy has continued to cling to his innocence. As expected, 50 Cent has also been persistent with his online trolling. Most recently, he joked about the sex work allegations on Instagram. "I didn’t know you was a sex worker, 👀you little sex worker.LOL 😆Yo this sh*t is a movie. @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi," he captioned a set of images of himself smoking a cigar in the rain.

Fif's also been teasing a new docuseries dubbed Diddy Do It? after Diddy's mansions were raided by Homeland Security earlier this week. "This is gonna break records when this drops," he claims. What do you think of the mother of 50 Cent's son Daphne Joy being named in Diddy's lawsuit? What about him seeking full custody of their son? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: 50 Cent Drags Jay-Z Into Diddy Raid Drama, Asks For His Whereabouts

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
Yung Miami Diddy Cassie Lawsuit Allegations Hip Hop NewsMusicDiddy Paid Yung Miami & 50 Cent's Baby Mama For Sex Work Monthly, Court Docs Allege
"Power Book III: Raising Kanan" New York PremiereMusic50 Cent Reacts To His Ex Daphne Joy Being Named As Diddy's Alleged Sex Worker
yung miami diddyMusicBreaking Down The Allegations Against Yung Miami In Lawsuit Against Diddy
Sean "Puffy" Combs Leaves Manhattan Supreme CourtMusicShyne Nightclub Shooting Victim Says Diddy Is Responsible For Her Life-Changing 1999 Injuries