Ed Lover called out DJ Akademiks following his comments about older rappers being “dusty.” Speaking with VladTV, Lover explained that Akademiks wouldn’t be here without the legends who came before him.

“We all stand on the shoulders of giants,” Ed Lover said. “We all stand on the shoulders of people that have done it before us. You are not the first Black man to sit behind a mic and interview people, nor will you be the last Black man. And after you, there’s gonna be somebody else.”

LONG BEACH, CA – NOVEMBER 03: DJ Akademiks attends 2018 ComplexCon-Day 1 at Long Beach Convention Center on November 3, 2018 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)

From there, Lover suggested Akademiks issue an apology.

“You owe all of these guys an apology,” he continued. “Don’t get so high up on your horse, bro. Somebody did it before you! … You are looking at the reason your ass is on television. Me, Big Tigger, everybody that came before you is the reason why you have an opportunity.”

He added: “The reason why I had the opportunity is dudes like Don Cornelius. The reason why I had the opportunity to do radio is because of dudes like Frankie Crocker, like Bugsy [Buggs]. That’s the reason why I had the opp to do what I do and now you doing what you doing because of cats like me.”

Akademiks made the controversial comments during a Twitch broadcast in September. Numerous hip-hop legends came out to speak against Akademiks’ remarks. LL Cool J, Scorpio of Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five, and many more condemned the pundit.

“Them old rappers, man. Have you seen any of these old rappers who be like, yo, they’re the foundation of Hip Hop really living good?” Ak said at the time. “Them n****s be looking really dusty, I kid you not. And none of y’all try to come for me ’cause I don’t fuck with y’all n****s either, so I’m just telling y’all the truth.”

Check out Lover’s discussion with VladTV below.

