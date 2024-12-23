Faizon Love Argues That Comedians Shouldn't Be Beefing Amid Katt Williams Drama

Faizon Love addressed Katt Williams during the podcast appearance.

Faizon Love argued that comedians shouldn't beef with one another while discussing Katt Williams' controversial comments about him from earlier this year. Williams labeled Love a "fat liar" while speaking with Shannon Sharpe for a now-infamous episode of Club Shay Shay back in January. He also joked about having a pot-bellied pig named after him at the GQ Men Of The Year event in November. Love responded to Williams during a recent interview on the We Playin' Spades podcast.

"None of us should be beefing," Love said of comedians as a whole. "He loves me. He thinks about me all the time. These other comedians-- the white ones, they don't beef with each other." From there, he explained that he wasn't offended by Williams calling him "fat," but instead the accusation that he's a liar.

Faizon Love Speaks With J.B. Smoove During The ABFF Awards

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 21: Actors Faizon Love (L) and J.B. Smoove speak onstage during the 2016 ABFF Awards: A Celebration Of Hollywood at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 21, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/BET/Getty Images for BET)

While appearing on the Club Shay Shay podcast, Williams had ranted about several other comedians. In mentioning Love, he said: “I only put on comedians that are funnier than me. Anybody tell you different is a fat Faizon liar…Faizon said that getting a Netflix special is easy, I have 12 specials, guess how many Faizon got? Zero. Why is he allowed to have conversations about real stand-up people? We do not let people who are on the juice discuss real athletes, that’s all!”

Faizon Love Discusses Katt Williams