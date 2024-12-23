Faizon Love Argues That Comedians Shouldn't Be Beefing Amid Katt Williams Drama

BYCole Blake257 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Premiere Of Universal Pictures' "Couples Retreat" - Arrivals
WESTWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 05: Faizon Love arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Couples Retreat" held the Mann's Village Theatre on October 5, 2009 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
Faizon Love addressed Katt Williams during the podcast appearance.

Faizon Love argued that comedians shouldn't beef with one another while discussing Katt Williams' controversial comments about him from earlier this year. Williams labeled Love a "fat liar" while speaking with Shannon Sharpe for a now-infamous episode of Club Shay Shay back in January. He also joked about having a pot-bellied pig named after him at the GQ Men Of The Year event in November. Love responded to Williams during a recent interview on the We Playin' Spades podcast.

"None of us should be beefing," Love said of comedians as a whole. "He loves me. He thinks about me all the time. These other comedians-- the white ones, they don't beef with each other." From there, he explained that he wasn't offended by Williams calling him "fat," but instead the accusation that he's a liar.

Read More: How Hip-Hop Culture "Revived" Itself & Declared War On Its Leaders In 2024

Faizon Love Speaks With J.B. Smoove During The ABFF Awards

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 21: Actors Faizon Love (L) and J.B. Smoove speak onstage during the 2016 ABFF Awards: A Celebration Of Hollywood at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 21, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto Rodriguez/BET/Getty Images for BET)

While appearing on the Club Shay Shay podcast, Williams had ranted about several other comedians. In mentioning Love, he said: “I only put on comedians that are funnier than me. Anybody tell you different is a fat Faizon liar…Faizon said that getting a Netflix special is easy, I have 12 specials, guess how many Faizon got? Zero. Why is he allowed to have conversations about real stand-up people? We do not let people who are on the juice discuss real athletes, that’s all!”

Faizon Love Discusses Katt Williams

The We Playin' Spades podcast wasn't the first time Love addressed the rant. Taking to social media, earlier this year, he labeled the remarks: "lunacy, and hypocrisy, and downright ignorance." He also theorized that Williams was “calling for help.” Check out Faizon Love's full comments on Katt Williams below.

Read More: Ice Cube Opens Up About His New Album “Man Down,” Legacy, And The Future Of West Coast Hip-Hop

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
...