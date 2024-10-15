Katt Williams Emerges Victorious In $1.7 Million Assault Lawsuit

The legal documents were filed by an alleged personal assistant.

Jeremiah Reynolds, Katt's attorney, released a statement, saying, "At trial, we argued that the plaintiff had created a false narrative of working for Katt as his assistant and faked the incident. The plaintiff tried to play on the jurors’ emotions, supposed “power imbalances,” and did everything she could to try to bring in irrelevant and prejudicial evidence about Katt. Judge Snyder excluded it all."

Prior to him winning this lawsuit, she was actually awarded the default judgement due to him allegedly avoid it altogether. But, as the case went on, Triplett-Hill's story continued to wane. It was eventually discovered that she was never Williams' assistant nor were there any hospital and police records documenting her alleged injuries. Further bolstering the superstar act's case against her was that his attorney was able to track down and present his actual assistant.

Katt Williams is not going to be paying out $1.7 million to an alleged assault and battery victim, according to AllHipHop. The outspoken comedian and actor has been in a vicious legal battle since 2016 with Angelina Triplett-Hill. She alleges that she was beat up maliciously by being hit in the face and eventual becoming unconscious after hitting the ground. This all allegedly happened on a film set while she was his personal assistant in 2014. Furthermore, Triplett-Hill alleges that she was sent to the hospital for these injuries she accrued.

