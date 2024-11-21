Katt Williams Clarifies Shocking Diddy Claims He Made On “Club Shay Shay”

Katt Williams is clearing things up.

Earlier this week, GQ published an exclusive interview with Katt Williams, which appears in their Men of The Year issue. In the interview, the controversial comedian discussed his viral appearance on Shannon Sharpe's podcast Club Shay Shay, which has racked up a staggering 83 million views since its January release. At the time, he went after several of his celebrity peers including Steve Harvey, Kevin Hart, Cedric The Entertainer, and more. He even made some shocking claims about Diddy, who is currently behind bars facing disturbing allegations.

“Because P. Diddy be wanting to party, and you got to tell him no!” he alleged, "I did." Williams told GQ how Diddy "ended up on his list," and his answer was fairly simple. According to him, it all started with his love for 2Pac. “So when I was a young man, Tupac was my favorite artist. I loved Tupac. And I felt like we were kindred spirits,” he recalled. “So if I hear you responsible for knocking my n***a off — I don’t give a f**k what job I end up being in, I don’t care how things go, if I can get a way to get you, that’s what I’m all about.”

Katt Williams Says He Didn't Like Seeing Diddy "Walking Around Scot-Free"

Williams continued, admitting he didn't like seeing Diddy “walking around scot-free" considering all of the heinous things he's allegedly done. “‘Cause you a demon, and I know demons are powerful, but I know why they’re powerful,” he explained. “It’s cold spiritual warfare going on out here in the real world. And part of my job is to not lose focus on that.”