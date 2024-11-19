Shannon Sharpe Hints At Second Bombshell Interview With Katt Williams

The world is not ready.

Shannon Sharpe is the host of Club Shay Shay, a show that has gotten a lot of positive publicity over the last year. Overall, the show is considered to be one of the best when it comes to sit-down interviews that offer some real answers. While the show was doing well throughout 2023, it really hit its stride throughout 2024. It really all started thanks to his interview with none other than Katt Williams, which immediately went viral everywhere.

During the interview with Williams, the comedian was spilling the beans on the entire industry. Moreover, he was going after all of the people he had issues with throughout the years. It proved to be an extremely eye-opening interview that had everyone on social media talking. Furthermore, it proved to be a rejuvenation of Williams' historic comedy career. While some felt Shannon let the interview get away from him, others felt like his platform was becoming the best place for celebrities to vent.

Shannon Sharpe Talks Katt Williams

In a new episode of Nightcap with Chad Ochocinco, Sharpe was speaking on the one-year anniversary of the famous interview with Williams. As it turns out, Sharpe might be planning a sequel on January 3rd, or at least that is what it sounds like. If this is true, then the internet is about to be in for a real treat. Having said that, one has to wonder how much Williams has left to say after unleashing the clip in his first interview with Sharpe.