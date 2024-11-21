Keke Palmer Sends Shannon Sharpe Into Hysteria By Bringing Up Sex Tape Mishap

"That's what Michelle said!"

Keke Palmer was Shannon Sharpe's most recent guest on his Club Shay Shay podcast, hopping on the platform in an interview published Wednesday (November 20). Of course, they talked about their careers and their experiences a lot, as she mentioned a film she worked on in which she played a younger female character involved with an older man. "You like them older, huh?" Sharpe joked, which led to cackles from them both before Keke hit him with the ultimate clap-back: "That’s what Michelle said!" The interviewer and his colleagues started going ballistic, and she seemed quite proud of herself for the quip.

For those unaware, Keke Palmer referred to Shannon Sharpe's viral and now infamous sex tape scandal that happened on Instagram Live. There are a few different possible interpretations of this, but basically, he accidentally went Live on the social media platform while he was having intimate relations with a woman he referred to as Michelle. They didn't actually show up on the screen, but you could hear them in the livestream. Some thought it was fake, others thought he was being honest, but pretty much everyone found the Internet discussion that it provoked at least a little funny.

Keke Palmer Trolls Shannon Sharpe Over IG Live Mishap

Elsewhere during her interview with Shannon Sharpe, Keke Palmer also discussed how hard her family had to work for her success and even providing for them at an early age. It was a pretty heartening discussion, especially considering how things look right now. During a recent People interview, she spoke on her relationship with Darius Jackson and how things got out of control with social media gossip and allegations in court. Fortunately, they seem like they're at least in a better place right now, especially regarding their son.