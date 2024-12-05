Darius Jackson Had To Call Keke Palmer To Remember Their Son's Birthday

Seriously, Darius?

Darius Jackson has to tread lightly on the Internet due to his divisive relationship with Keke Palmer and the scandals that they faced. With that in mind, we have no idea why he would choose to reveal via his Instagram Story that he almost forgot their son Leodis' birthday. "Took Leodis to his doctor's appointment back in September & barely knew his date of birth.." Jackson wrote. "His mom was on speed dial & the nanny also helped answer the other questions. But we got it done! Which is all that matters." It was back in September, Darius; why do you do this to yourself?!

Jokes aside, people took this a lot more seriously than they probably should, thanks to the context of Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson's relationship. "It got so out of control," the former told PEOPLE of their extinguished bond. "The only way I knew how to bring order was through the court. [...] Not just with my romantic relationships, but with family and friends, [my fame has] always become a burden. Too many voices get in. It can make everybody else not trust you. It’s hard to explain."

However, it's important to note that Darius Jackson and Keke Palmer are in a much better place now and are very happy for each other in the public eye. In fact, it seems like the two want to commit to a healthy and cooperative coparenting relationship when it comes to their baby boy Leodis, as they went out for a zoo trip earlier this year after their public falling-out. Of course, fans continue to debate whether these signs of goodwill owe themselves to a genuine desire to heal or to their wishes to clean up their act on social media.

But frankly, that's an irrelevant conversation that's none of our business. The important thing is that Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson seemingly moved past the more serious parts of their allegations against each other and feel comfortable with supporting each other through this new phase of their intertwined lives. Let's just hope that they don't lose their memory any more than they seemingly already have...