Keke Palmer & Darius Jackson Pop Out For The First Time Since Mutual Abuse Allegations

2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ Presented By Coca-Cola® - Day 3 - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 07: Keke Palmer attends the 2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ Presented By Coca-Cola® at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 07, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for ESSENCE)
A lot of fans are now wondering whether or not Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson are just being co-parents or if there's a reconciliation.

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson have had a very difficult relationship trajectory, but it seems like things are healing for them in at least one way. Moreover, a new picture surfaced online of the couple with their son Leodis, the first one of them that came out since their since-dropped mutual abuse allegations from November and December of last year. Their son's Instagram page recently posted about a trip to the zoo that this photo might be from. "I had a fun day at the zoo! I’m grateful. Hope you guys had a good weekend," the caption read, although neither Palmer nor Jackson have said anything about their outing on their social media pages.

Furthermore, this got a lot of fans speculating as to whether or not the two are just coparenting or if they're actually back together. Fans seem quite skeptical in general, but everyone can agree that it's healthier and better for Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson to at least be amicable for the sake of their son. What's more is that both seem to have moved on from the whole contentious situation, whether in personal or in rumored romantic terms. For example, Palmer sparked dating rumors with Duke Riley.

Keke Palmer & Darius Jackson Spotted After Dropped Domestic Violence Cases

Elsewhere, even Sarunas Jackson (Darius' brother) got roped into this whole scandal, as he filed for a restraining order against Keke Palmer and her mother Sharon. "God bless him, but this clout chasing must stop," Sharon responded to his claims of harassment. In addition, she also shared that she is "totally confused" as to why Sarunas is "trying to serve someone who never wants to see him again ever in life."

Meanwhile, this follows some disparaging comments from both parties, including Darius Jackson's February rant blasting his custody battle with Keke Palmer. "I feel for the dads that gave up when it came to custody," he shared. "It’s mentally, emotionally & physically draining. You’ll lose yourself. My spirit is too strong to give up. But I totally understand. I have pondered it. Thank God I have an amazing circle. For those who don’t have kids & this is something that I will emphasize to my son. Wait til marriage & make sure God is the center of your relationship. There’s a rule book that’s been given to us thousands of years ago. Best to follow it. Cause everything else leads to chaos."

