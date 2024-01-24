Sarunas Jackson's Keke Palmer Restraining Order Denied: Report

Sarunas Jackson's restraining order request will be revisited in February.

A judge in California has denied Sarunas Jackson's request for a temporary restraining order against Keke Palmer. In doing so, they cited “insufficient evidence” that Palmer could cause “irreparable harm" to Sarunas. The judge will revisit the request on February 7, 2024 and give a more formal ruling, according to court documents obtained by The Shade Room.

In his original filing, Sarunas referenced an incident on January 11th, during which he says Palmer and her mother harassed him with false allegations. “She has made foul claims that I have sexual abuse claims on me when I do not,” he wrote in the filing. “I have never done such a thing. She has gone to the media & has used her celebrity [sic] to publicly lie on [sic] my family and myself, which has resulted in death threats by the public [sic].”

He further argued that he doesn't want Palmer within "150 yards” of him, his family, his home, and his workplace. “She has harassed and stalked my friends and family’s social media,” the filing further alleges. “She has reached out to people in relation to me to lie on [sic] me and my family. Has caused career damage. She has lied time and time again and has tried to lure people around me into her web of lies.”

Sarunas Jackson' Restraining Order Rejected

Sarunas also requested a restraining order against Keke's mother, Sharon, claiming she threatened him with physical violence. Be on the lookout for further updates on Sarunas Jackson and Keke Palmer on HotNewHipHop.

