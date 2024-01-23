Darius Jackson’s Brother, Sarunas, Hits Keke Palmer With Restraining Order

Darius Jackson’s brother, Sarunas, has filed a restraining order against Keke Palmer, as well as her mother, Sharon Palmer. In the filing obtained by The Blast, he accuses them of “harassment.” In turn, he wants them restricted from coming within "150 yards” of him, his family, his home, and his workplace. Additionally, he requests she not be allowed to “speak publicly or privately about me or my family.” The order stems from an incident on January 11th, during which Sarunas says the Palmers harassed him with false allegations.

“She has made foul claims that I have sexual abuse claims on me when I do not,” he wrote in the filing. “I have never done such a thing. She has gone to the media & has used her celebrity [sic] to publicly lie on [sic] my family and myself, which has resulted in death threats by the public [sic].”

Sarunas Jackson Attends Hollywood Unlock Impact Awards

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 27: Sarunas Jackson speaks onstage during Hollywood Unlocked's 3rd Annual Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 27, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

“She has harassed and stalked my friends and family’s social media,” the filing further alleges. “She has reached out to people in relation to me to lie on [sic] me and my family. Has caused career damage. She has lied time and time again and has tried to lure people around me into her web of lies.” As for Sharon Palmer, Sarunas claims she made threats against him and his family. “She [Sharon] has made threats to my family that involve shooting & rape. I have the audio my brother recorded to prove. She has publicly lied on[sic] me and my family, so we are now receiving death threats," the actor claimed, "She threatened to put a bullet in my brother’s head and said to me and my family, ‘We don’t know who we are dealing with.’ She also threatened to have us raped.”

Darius Jackson and Keke Palmer were in a relationship from 2021-23. They share one child together. Be on the lookout for further updates on Darius and Sarunas Jackson as well as Keke Palmer on HotNewHipHop.

