Keke Palmer's Mom Accuses Sarunas Jackson Of Requesting Restraining Order For "Clout"

As Keke Palmer and her ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson battle over custody of their son Leodis, tension between their families only continues to rise. Last month, Darius' brother Sarunas filed a restraining order against Keke and her mom Sharon. He accused the mother-daughter duo of "harassment," insisting that they stop speaking publicly about him and his loved ones.

“She has made foul claims that I have sexual abuse claims on me when I do not,” his filing reads. “I have never done such a thing. She has gone to the media & has used her celebrity [sic] to publicly lie on [sic] my family and myself, which has resulted in death threats by the public [sic].”

Read More: Darius Jackson Shades Keke Palmer With Advice On Twitter: “Wait 'Til Marriage”

Darius & Sarunas Jackson

Darius Jackson and Sarunas Jackson attend Day 3 at Alo House on June 24, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Alo Yoga)

“She has harassed and stalked my friends and family’s social media,” he added of Keke. “She has reached out to people in relation to me to lie on [sic] me and my family. Has caused career damage. She has lied time and time again and has tried to lure people around me into her web of lies.” While the judge denied his request, he can plead his case in court again, that is if he can find Keke to serve her a hearing notice.

According to Sharon, however, Sarunas has nothing to worry about. During a recent chat with Radar Online, she claimed that the restraining order was only requested for attention, and neither she nor her daughter have any interest in getting near him. Sharon says she's "totally confused" why Sarunas is "trying to serve someone who never wants to see him again ever in life." She also adds, "God bless him, but this clout chasing must stop." What do you think of Keke Palmer's mom claiming Sarunas Jackson is clout chasing? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Darius Jackson’s Brother, Sarunas, Hits Keke Palmer With Restraining Order

[Via]