Keke Palmer's Ex Darius Jackson Accuses Her Of Domestic Violence

According to new court documents obtained by RadarOnline, the father of Keke Palmer's child, Darius Jackson, has accused the performer of abuse. Reportedly, he filed a motion today (December 15) alleging that she physically assaulted him on various instances. He accuses her of “violently” gripping his arm, punching him in the face at a birthday party, and more.

On top of his allegations of physical abuse, he also claims that Palmer has hurled insults at him on multiple occasions, calling him a "loser," "punk," "b*tch," and more. Jackson additionally alleges that Palmer once called him 200 times and sent him 50 emails after a spat, when he told her he wouldn't be staying with her overnight. He provided text messages in attempts to back up his claims, which appear to show Palmer admitting that she felt "ashamed" of the way she had treated him during a disagreement.

Darius Jackson Wants Keke Palmer's Restraining Order Dropped

Darius Daulton Jackson and Keke Palmer attend the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Los Angeles at Will Rogers State Historic Park on October 02, 2021 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)

“I’m sorry for hitting you,” Palmer allegedly wrote. “I’m sorry for being afraid to lose you and that turning into me acting out of fear and desperation. That was not the best me that you received and I’m sorry for that.” In a subsequent message, she seemingly advised him to pray about the situation. “I am mad at the situation, I’m mad at myself … I’m deeply affected and afraid because it’s such a deep heaviness that I don’t want to feel anymore. It’s not your fault nor your job to alleviate it from me," she also added, per the outlet. "I honestly need you to pray on it."

Jackson is also pushing for Palmer's restraining order against him to be dropped. The news comes after Palmer accused Jackson of physical and emotional abuse in November, filing for a restraining order and custody of their son, Leodis. What do you think about this latest update on Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

