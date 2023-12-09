Keke Palmer & Baby Leodis Keep It Real In New TikTok: "My Life Is Truly Unravelling At The Seams"

As Keke Palmer reflects on all the changes in her life throughout 2023, it's likely the new mother is feeling emotional at this time. Thankfully, a long career in the spotlight has made her a pro at moving through hard feelings with grace, while still sharing her most vulnerable feelings in the public eye to hopefully help others who might be moving through similar seasons of life. The birth of her baby boy, Leodis, was a huge blessing for Keke, and initially, it seemed to be strengthening her romantic relationship with Darius Jackson. Of course, that's since taken a turn for the worse, leaving the Hustlers actress with no choice but to file a restraining order against her ex.

The co-parents were going to appear in court earlier this month. However, that's now taking place in the new year as Jackson's attorney was unavailable on the 5th. In the meantime, little Leodis will spend his first holiday season with Palmer's side of the family while she continues to heal from the physical and mental abuse that occurred behind closed doors this year. Thankfully, the black-haired beauty's candid sense of humour always helps her move through situations with ease. On Saturday (December 9), she channelled her emotions into a TikTok, recruiting her adorable son to star alongside her.

At Least Keke Palmer Will Always Have Her Sense of Humour

"When reality TV makes everyone believe all celebrities are just one big marketing strategy and scheme, but my life is truly unravelling at the seams and I just wear trauma like a Dolce & Gabbana coat because Sharon didn't raise no b**ch," Palmer wrote over a clip of her and Leo dramatically posing to Nicki Minaj's verse on "Seeing Green." In case she had any doubt, the former child star's supporters flocked to the comments to remind her how loved she is, surely bringing a smile to her face during these tough times.

Like Keke Palmer said, she manages to wear even the heaviest of trauma like a luxurious Dolce & Gabbana coat, which is precisely why the 30-year-old was among those featured on our annual best dressed list his holiday season. Since becoming a mother, we've seen Palmer stepping into her confidence like never before, and we hope that trend continues into 2024. See who else's outfits caught our eye this year at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

