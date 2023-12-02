Keke Palmer's Restraining Order Against Darius Jackson Still Stands, Source Says Hearing Now In January

Shortly after news broke about Keke Palmer filing a restraining order against her baby daddy, Darius Jackson, we found out that the pair would have their day in court on December 5th. As we began a new month today, curiosity around the co-parent's future has been rising. This afternoon, surprising reports alleged that the former child star postponed the scheduled hearing, with some even suggesting that she dropped the restraining order too. On Friday (December 1) evening, The Shade Room cleared up that gossip with a new statement straight from a source who's said to be very close to Palmer.

"The restraining order that Keke was granted in November remains in full force and effect and will NOT be dropped," they declared. "[She] will continue to protect her safety and the safety of Leo above all else." Pressing charges and filing a police report against her ex were her first steps, "[and] the criminal investigation by the police is continuing." According to the insider, Jackson's lawyer isn't available for the original court date, causing them to reschedule for January 2024.

Keke Palmer is Staying Focused on Her and Leodis' Safety

"Keke is concerned about her privacy, Leo's privacy, and the privacy of her family," the statement further explains. "Her preference is to resolve the situation privately rather than in open court if possible, but if not possible the hearing remains on the calendar and Keke will stop at nothing to ensure a safe and healthy outcome for herself and Leo."

Darius Jackson obviously isn't shy about expressing himself on social media, though he's maintaining his composure amid all this drama with his co-parent. Around Thanksgiving, we saw the father of one's Instagram fill up with sweet photos of Leo and his side of the family, who he'll be away from for his first Christmas due to the restraining order. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

