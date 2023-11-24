Darius Jackson's Instagram Lights Up With Baby Leodis Pics Amid Keke Palmer Restraining Order

Even in times of struggle and emotional turmoil, Thanksgiving reminds us all to take time to express gratitude. Darius Jackson made a point to dedicate his annual Instagram post to his son, Leodis, this year, as they spend the young boy's first time experiencing the holiday apart. He's currently in the custody of his mom, Keke Palmer, after she requested a judge grant a restraining order against Darius Jackson for his alleged inappropriate, and at times, dangerous behaviour toward the mother of his son.

Court documents claim that the personal trainer was manipulative and insecure while dating Palmer. He would lash out at her for interacting with other men (as we saw after her appearance at Usher's Las Vegas residency), and apparently once even engaged in a game of "tug of war" over Leodis with the Chicago native. Despite the harrowing gossip, Jackson is doing his part to express his love for the months-old baby boy from afar with an Instagram post showing wholesome moments spent with his side of the family.

Read More: Keke Palmer & Darius Jackson: Breaking Down Her Allegations

Darius Jackson Expresses Gratitude for His Loved Ones

Because of the court order in effect, we're under the assumption that the photos above are old. Nevertheless, Leodis is clearly still weighing heavy on his father's mind this holiday season. "Always thankful for you, my son," he wrote in the caption, kicking the carousel off with a video of the father-son duo taken on a plane. We also see Keke's firstborn posing with her ex's mom, grandparents, brother (who's currently in a custody battle of his own), and other extended family members.

Darius Jackson's day in court with Keke Palmer isn't far out. As the co-parents wait, more tea continues to come out about the former's family history. Despite vehemently defending her son after photos of him putting his hands on the actress surfaced online, it was revealed that she previously had a domestic violence restraining order against the Jackson family patriarch. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Darius Jackson's Mom Had A Domestic Violence Restraining Order Against His Dad

[Via]