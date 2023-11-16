Darius Jackson’s Mom Had A Domestic Violence Restraining Order Against His Dad

Amid chatter surrounding Keke Palmer's request for a restraining order against the father of her child, Darius Jackson, new information has surfaced about the fitness trainer's parents. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the two of them have had their own legal troubles. Jackson's mother Yhinyer filed for her own restraining order against his father Romel back in 2020. Her filing came only four months after she filed for a divorce. She cited alleged domestic violence in her request.

The restraining order was granted, and as a result, Romel was ordered to hand over all firearms in his possession to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. A few months later, Yhinyer asked that the restraining order be lifted. The two agreed to stay at least 50 yards away from each other at all times, and Yhinyer was granted possession of their house. The two remain at odds in court, battling over their once shared property.

Darius Jackson's Parents' Legal Battle

Similarly, Keke cited alleged domestic violence in her request for a restraining order. She recalled various alleged instances, including being nearly hit with a car, being attacked in her own home, and more. The performer additionally filed for full legal and physical custody of their 1-year-old son, Leodis. Information pertaining to Keke and Jackson's mothers has surfaced since the news broke, revealing that they've been going back and forth for some time.

Earlier this week, TMZ unveiled footage allegedly showing Keke's mother Sharon threatening Jackson with a bullet. A screenshot of text messages between Sharon and Yhinyer was later released, which appears to show Yhinyer threatening to take legal action against Sharon. What do you think of Darius Jackson's parents having similar issues to his and Keke's in their own relationship? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

