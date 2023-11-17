Keke Palmer & Baby Leodis Enjoy Paris Amid Darius Jackson Drama

Keke Palmer has had a busy month so far, filing for a restraining order from ex-partner Darius Jackson and for full custody of their seven-month-old son, Leodis. She accuses the fitness trainer of abusing her, nearly hitting her with a car, trespassing into her home, and more. For obvious reasons, the allegations have sparked outrage. She's since been met with an outpouring of support from fans and peers alike, as she navigates the difficult circumstances.

Luckily, she appears to be doing well amid the fallout, recently visiting Paris with Leodis. In new photos, the adorable duo is seen dodging rain under an umbrella, and Keke's all smiles with her little one. She rocked a black and red dress with a pair of cozy boots while Leodis kept it casual with a sweet knit beanie. Of course, the two of them paid the Eiffel Tower a visit, later venturing off to the Quai Branly Museum. Clearly, the performer's not letting her ex's alleged control issues keep her down any longer, and has been quick to get back to living her life to the fullest with her son.

Keke Palmer & Her Son Leodis

Things are already looking up for the new mother, and fans love to see it. Her Parisian escape isn't the only thing she has going for her these days, either. Keke also just recently announced that she'll be hosting the 2023 Soul Train Awards. On top of hosting, she's also scheduled to perform alongside artists like Coco Jones, Fridayy, BJ The Chicago Kid, Muni Long, and more. The awards show is set to air on BET on November 26.

Obviously, they don't call her Keke "Keep a Bag" Palmer for nothing. What do you think of Keke Palmer and Leodis' Parisian adventure? Are you glad to see her out and about amid recent drama? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

