Keke Palmer Announced As Host Of This Years Soul Train Awards

Keke Palmer is right in the middle of a firestorm of news that has been following her for months. Much of it has been drama revolving around her relationship which started earlier this year. She had a rather innocuous interaction between Palmer and Usher during one of the R&B singer's Las Vegas shows. But it turned into a full blown controversy when her boyfriend Darius Jackson commented on the matter online.

But later this month, Palmer is taking a break from the genre to serve as the host of this year's Soul Train awards. “Keke Palmer is a globally recognized multihyphenate talent who embodies confidence and positivity, and is one of the most engaging and lovable personalities working in entertainment today,” their announcement statement began. "We can’t wait to have her host the Soul Train Awards house party. BET gave Keke her first talk show, where she made history as the youngest talk show host in television, and today we are honored to have her back on the Soul Train Awards stage," they continued. Palmer is also set to perform at the show alongside artists like Coco Jones, Fridayy, BJ The Chicago Kid, Muni Long, and more. Check out the full announcement below.

Keke Palmer Takes On Hosting Duties

The drama between Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson was re-ignited a few days ago. Last week, she filed official motions in court to officially get a restraining order against Jackson and secure custody of their children. She was very quickly granted temporary victories in both. But Palmer will still have to return to court in December to fight the full legal battle. Unsurprisingly, the drama sparked plenty of comments and observations from many in the celebrity world. Two of the most notable people to weigh in were Jackson's brother and Palmer's mother.

Fans can tune into this year's award show on November 26 when it airs on BET. What do you think of Keke Palmer being tapped to host the award show? Let us know in the comment section below.

