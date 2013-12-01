soul train
- MusicKeke Palmer Announced As Host Of This Years Soul Train AwardsKeke is starting to put some of her public drama behind her already.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicDJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic - Best MomentsWhat is your favorite Pass The Mic moment?By Mariam Emily
- Pop CultureLil Wayne's Daughter Shows Off Rap Skills With Her Favorite Weezy VerseShe spit some wholesome lines from "La La" off of "Tha Carter III" when asked about her favorite Tunechi bars at the Soul Train Awards.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureDon Cornelius Accused Of Gruesome Sexual Assault In "Secrets of Playboy"Don Cornelius was accused of sexual assault during the latest episode of "Secrets of Playboy."By Cole Blake
- AnticsEven YBN Nahmir Is Trolling Himself Over "Soul Train"YBN Nahmir is in on the joke.By Alex Zidel
- TVAffion Crockett Reminisces On His Days As a "Soul Train" DancerAffion Crockett is known as a comedic movie star, but in the early stages of his career, he was a "Soul Train" dancer for three years.By Erika Marie
- MusicSummer Walker, H.E.R. & More Win Big At Soul Train Music AwardsSoul Train awards full list of winners.By Milca P.
- MusicBill Isles, Co-Founder Of The O'Jays Has Passed Away At 78The soul pioneer died of pancreatic cancer.By Milca P.
- MusicElla Mai & Bruno Mars Win Big At The BET Soul Train AwardsElla Mai, Daniel Caesar & Bruno Mars held it down at the Soul Train Awards. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMigos' "Walk It Talk It" Costume Designer Explains Takeoff's Blonde WigThe "Soul Train" inspiration was clear throughout the "Walk It Talk It" video.By Alex Zidel
- MusicOffset Is The Best Dancer In The World, So Says "Walk It Talk It" DirectorApparently, Offset's talents go past rapping.By Aron A.
- MusicCardi B Is Obsessed With Offset's "Walk It Talk It" Video LookCardi shows a side-by-side comparison of Offset and The Proud Family.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKendrick Lamar, Chris Brown & More Land BET Soul Train Award NominationsThe 2017 Soul Train Award nominations feature many hip-hop staples.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicWatch Soul Train Performances From Erykah Badu, D.R.A.M., Brandy, Sisqo & MoreHighlights of this year's Soul Train Awards included Brandy's "Lady of Soul" performance, a Dru Hill reunion, the soul cypher, and a rendition of "The Waters" by Anderson. Paak and BJ The Chicago Kid. By Angus Walker
- MusicBeyonce Wins Big, Drake Leaves Empty-Handed At 2016 Soul Train AwardsDespite 12 nominations, Drake didn't take home an award at this year's Soul Train Awards. He was defeated in a few big categories by Beyonce. See the full winners list here. By Angus Walker
- NewsBeyonce Hosts Lit "Soul Train"-Themed 35th Birthday PartyBeyonce invited Jay Z, Usher, Kendrick Lamar Chance the Rapper, Alicia Keys, others to help celebrate her birthday in style.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsJodeci Debuts New Single With B.o.B At 2014 Soul Train AwardsEverybody wins when Jodeci is back.By Lloyd Jaffe
- NewsJennifer Hudson & T.I. Perform Medley At The 2013 Soul Train AwardsWatch Jennifer Hudson & T.I. Perform Medley At the 2013 Soul Train AwardsBy Trevor Smith
- NewsWale Performs "Love Hate Thing" At 2013 Soul Train AwardsWatch Wale Performs "Love Hate Thing" At 2013 Soul Train AwardsBy Trevor Smith