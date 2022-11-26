Lil Wayne is one of the greatest rappers of all time, and practically everyone in the rap game has a favorite Weezy verse. Yet perhaps no one has a better claim to their favorite Tunechi bars than his first daughter, Reginae Carter. She has always been incredibly supportive of her father and his music, something HipHopDX asked her about. While at the 2022 Soul Train Awards, the publication asked Nae what the best Wayne bars were, and she had a great answer.

Well, let’s let the bars speak for themselves first. “My daughter be the twinkle of my eye / You hurt her, you kill me, I ain’t ’bout to die / See y’all are at ground, and my daughter is my sky / I swear, I look in her face and I just want to break out and fly / Four tears in my face, and you ain’t never heard me cry / I’m richer than all y’all, I got a bank full of pride!”

Nae rapped these lines with ease to HipHopDX‘s Jeremy Hecht. They graced the Tha Carter III cut, “La La,” and it’s easy to see why they resonate so much. However, with that bias aside, it’s still a great verse. That bank line hits home, for sure.

The 40-year-old rapper has been getting his due praise and recognition as of late. Well, that hasn’t changed throughout his legendary career, but now he’s written his influence into the hip-hop history books. In fact, he has his own exhibit at the National Museum of African American Music. Earlier this month, he surprised Missy Elliott at her wax figure’s reveal at Madame Tussauds in Vegas. Afterwards, she penned a beautiful message for the “A Milli” MC.

“@LilTunechi You have Birthed a whole generation after you & Its easy for people to acknowledge Some1’s GREATNESS when their no longer around but I want you to know YOU ARE LEGENDARY,” wrote Missy via a tweet. “No matter who thinks differently YOUR BLUEPRINT is PRESENT! No debate.”

“Sometimes it’s hard to run into a real one in this business,” she continued, “but when you do DON’T LET THEM GO A huge hug will let them know you appreciate them & their contributions to the CULTURE! Thank You @LilTunechi.”

Weezy recently said that Roc-A-Fella would have the best shot of beating Young Money in a Verzuz battle. With Wayne’s legacy in mind, and the hits that have gotten him this rightful praise, it’d be crazy competition. What’s more is that on his 40th birthday, the New Orleans rapper received 22 new platinum plaques from the RIAA.

What's your favorite Lil Wayne verse or set of bars of all time?

