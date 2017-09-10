Tha Carter III
- MusicWhat Is Lil Wayne's Best-Selling Album?Lil Wayne's best-selling album is an undeniable classic.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicLil Wayne's "Tha Carter III" Turns 15Lil Wayne's "Tha Carter III" proved his hoarse voice could through any sound, resulting in his most influential hip-hop album to date. By Caleb Hardy
- MusicLil Wayne Says "Tha Carter III" "Holds No Significance" To HimLil Wayne recently shared his thoughts on "Tha Carter III."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicLil Wayne Praises Missy Elliott: "Before I Even Knew A JAY-Z Existed, I Was Into Missy Elliott"Missy Elliott spoke with Lil Wayne for a new interview on "UNCENSORED."By Cole Blake
- MusicLil Wayne Reflects To Missy Elliott How "Tha Carter III" Changed His CareerWeezy recently told his favorite rapper about how his 2008 album ushered in a new era of commercial and critical success for him, which also extended to his peers.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureLil Wayne's Daughter Shows Off Rap Skills With Her Favorite Weezy VerseShe spit some wholesome lines from "La La" off of "Tha Carter III" when asked about her favorite Tunechi bars at the Soul Train Awards.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Wayne's Latest Career Achievement Draws Reactions From Nicki Minaj & DaBabyNicki Minaj and DaBaby celebrated Lil Wayne's greatness after he achieved over one billion streams on Spotify for "Tha Carter III."By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Wayne's "Tha Carter III" Hits A Billion Streams On SpotifyWayne's magnum opus is still streaming heavy. By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsDeante' Hitchcock Taps A Lil Wayne Classic For "Let The Beat Build (Freestyle)"The iconic beat was famously produced by Deezle and Kanye West.By Erika Marie
- NumbersLil Wayne Secure 30 New Platinum PlaquesFollowing the release of his updated "Carter V," Lil Wayne doubled his number of platinum plaques with thirty new certifications. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentLil Wayne's "Lollipop" Recalls A Simpler TimeTwelve years removed from its initial release, Lil Wayne's "Lollipop" remains an artistic turning point for the legendary Cash Money rapper. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLil Wayne's Daughter Raps Along To Vintage "Carter III" SongsReginae Carter always puts on for her dad.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentLil Wayne, Drake & Nicki Minaj Put Young Money On The MapLil Wayne's "The Carter III" era did not only mark the pinnacle of his career but the beginning of Young Money's reign at the top of the game.By Aron A.
- MusicTIDAL To Exclusively Livestream Lil Wayne's Annual Lil' WeezyAna FestTIDAL will be your source for Lil WeezyAna festivities this year.By Milca P.
- MusicLil Wayne In, Cardi B Out: Panorama NYC FestivalLil Wayne set to replace Cardi B for yet another festival performance.By Zaynab
- Original ContentYes, "Tha Carter III" Is Lil Wayne's Best AlbumTen years after its release, "Tha Carter III" holds up in spite of— or maybe because of— its pop crossovers and weirdo ambition.By Patrick Lyons
- MusicMigos, Tyga, Wiz Khalifa & More Pay Homage To Lil Wayne's "Tha Carter III"Hip-Hop wouldn't be the same without Lil Wayne's "Tha Carter III."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLil Wayne Will Celebrate 10 Years Of "Tha Carter III" At 4th Annual Lil Weezyana FestThis years Lil Weezyana Fest is going to be something special.By Matthew Parizot
- MusicBangladesh Says Lil Wayne's "A Milli" Didn't Initially Meet His ExpectationsBangladesh speaks on Lil Wayne and "A Milli" being 10 years old. By Aron A.
- MusicT-Pain Blames Himself For Unpaid "Tha Carter III" RoyaltiesT-Pain chops it up with The Breakfast Club in this new interview.By Rose Lilah
- Original ContentWho Is On Young Money? A Guide To The 2017 RosterAn overview of the current roster of Young Money artists. By Christopher Armstrong
- MusicIs Lil Wayne's "Tha Carter III" A Classic? Twitter DebatesIs "Carter III" as strong as its legend suggests?By Trevor Smith