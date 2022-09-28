The National Museum of African American Music is honoring Lil Wayne with an event that will give students the opportunity to engage with artifacts provided by Weezy. Among the memorabilia that will be present from Wayne’s career is the Rap Album of the Year Grammy, the BET “I Am Hip-Hop” Award, his handwritten letter from Rikers Island, and an original Tha Block Is Hot CD.

“I’m very grateful to work with NMAAM and show students how Hip-Hop has been so influential on the culture,” Lil Wayne said in a statement. “Shout out to NMAAM for all the birthday love.”

(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Attendees will also be treated to a virtual speech from Wayne as well as a live-streamed lecture organized by Vanderbilt professors.

“We are thrilled to honor and feature Lil Wayne and start our relationship with such a generous donation,” H. Beecher Hicks III, president & CEO of NMAAM, said according to Vibe. “On the heels of Mr. Carter expressing his interest in partnering with us, we found out that ten years ago, he became the first male artist to surpass Elvis Presley with the most entries on the Billboard Hot 100, with 109 songs.”

The celebration of Wayne’s career comes after he celebrated his 40th birthday, earlier this week.

Hicks continued: “What better way to celebrate his 40th than by commemorating his accomplished career with an exhibit to honor over 25 years of impacting the music we listen to and the multiple genres he has shaped, along with the story we tell here at NMAAM.”

