Though we haven’t seen many high-profile Verzuz battles in recent times, the musical showdown remains a hot topic of conversation. The hypothetical pair-ups breed excellent hip-hop debates in barbershops, the Internet, and nerdy rap circles.

Since the inception of Verzuz, many have wondered who would be the best competitor against Lil Wayne. Not many have a catalog as expansive as Weezy’s, nor are there many candidates that can go hit-for-hit with him. However, some have suggested Jay-Z. Still, the likelihood of that going down is slim. That’s especially the case since the Brooklyn-bred artist shut down any conversation about entering the Verzuz realm in the past.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 07: Lil Wayne performs onstage at the NBA 2K23 Launch Event at Rolling Greens on September 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for 2K)

However, the NOLA rapper believes that Roc-A-Fella would be the “best competition” to go against Young Money. During a recent interview on More To It, Marcellus Wiley presented Wayne with a few options, from No Limit to Death Row. Instead, Weezy said Jay-Z’s iconic imprint would be the best match for Young Money.

“The best competition — I would have to go with Roc-A-Fella,” Wayne said.

Jay-Z and Lil Wayne share an interesting history together. At one point in time, Hov tried to sign Weezy to Roc-A-Fella. Hov revealed during an interview that Birdman sent a cease and desist to Roc-A-Fella that prevented the label from bringing Weezy onto their roster. However, Wayne shared another version of the story in 2016 explaining that Jay-Z was only offering $175K to sign him.

Though they later went on to trade barbs at one another, Jay-Z played a pivotal role during Wayne’s legal battle with Birdman and Cash Money. In fact, Wayne even referred to himself as “Roc-A-Fella millionaire” at Camp Flog Gnaw in 2016. Hov apparently even helped Lil Wayne pay off a tax debt years ago.

Though it seems unlikely we’ll see the “GOD DID” collaborators face off against each other, it would be iconic to see Young Money and Roc-A-Fella in a hit-for-hit battle.