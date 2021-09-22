Few hip-hop figures have as long and complex a relationship as Lil Wayne and Birdman, who came up as integral parts of the Cash Money movement in the late nineties. Since then, Birdman has been a notable father figure for Weezy, though their familial bond has been faced with several widely-publicized challenges throughout the years.

Still, as of now, it's seemingly all love between Birdman and Lil Wayne, both of whom recently reunited on the Roddy Ricch-assisted "Stunnaman." Earlier this week, Baby took a moment to discuss his protege's unparalleled legacy on the Big Facts podcast, where he mused on a possible Verzuz opponent who might actually stand a chance against Weezy.



Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images

"Himself, Wayne versus Tunechi,” Birdman answered, unwilling or unable to come up with an actual equal. “He got too much shit going on, nobody could touch that. Come on, brother, this is Tunechi. This n***ga had 100 singles in one year. He passed Elvis in one year. 100 songs on Billboard, so I don’t think an individual could top that. I'm talking about 100 hit songs. The work Wayne put into it, I wouldn’t even play with that shit.”

"The only thing you can do is him vs himself," says Birdman. "And let them pay both of them." Of course, Birdman's answer is certainly open for discussion, as some have previously suggested potential match-ups that could give Weezy a tough time. Drake is a popular selection, as is undeniable hitmaker Future. Eminem's name has also been thrown into the mix; few other rappers have managed to be both commercial juggernaut and viable best rapper alive candidates at the same time.

Check out Birdman's declaration of Lil Wayne dominance below, and sound off -- is Weezy really in a league of his own when it comes to Verzuz?