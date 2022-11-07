Missy Elliott showered Lil Wayne with praise on social media, Sunday, explaining that he inspired a whole generation of artists. The comments come after Madame Tussauds honored Missy Elliott with a wax figure, last week.

“@LilTunechi You have Birthed a whole generation after you & Its easy for people to acknowledge Some1’s GREATNESS when their no longer around but I want you to know YOU ARE LEGENDARY no matter who thinks differently,” Elliott wrote on Twitter. “YOUR BLUEPRINT is PRESENT! No debate.”

LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 21: Missy Elliott performs onstage during day 1 of FYF Fest 2017 on July 21, 2017 at Exposition Park in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for FYF)

Elliott had been replying to her own post, sharing that Wayne had come through to her celebration: “Yall Guess who rolled up on me to help me celebrate??? I was so shocked because I invited him but I didn’t think he would come & he did. Blessed to Be out with this LEGEND/GAMECHANGER!”

The appreciation for each other’s work goes both ways. Wayne listed Missy Elliott as one of his favorite rappers while speaking with Nick Wright back in May.

“For me, it’s always going to be first, Missy Elliott. She’s a huge influence on everything I’ve ever done. Jay-Z is the best to ever speak,” Wayne said at the time. “And Biggie, obviously. Then, as a whole, I have Goodie Mob. Then I have UGK.”

Afterward, Missy Elliott responded to a clip from the interview on Twitter: “Whenever [Lil Wayne] says my name in his interviews Twitter don’t have enough space for me to say my GRATEFULNESS because he is a LEGEND himself who birthed many emcees after him & as a man to acknowledge me as a big influence 4 him I send you love WAYNE.”

The arrival of Missy Elliott’s wax figure comes shortly after Madame Tussauds announced the removal of Kanye West‘s figure from the London museum. Madame Tussauds made the decision in response to his numerous antisemitic comments made over the last month.

Check out Missy Elliott’s recent posts below.

