The wax figure of Kanye West has been removed from Madame Tussauds following numerous controversial remarks made by the Donda rapper. It is among the many instances of businesses distancing themselves from West in recent weeks.

“Ye’s figure has been retired from the attraction floor to our archive,” a spokesperson for Madame Tussauds London said in a statement, according to The Guardian. “Each profile earns their place at Madame Tussauds London and we listen to our guests and the public on who they expect to see at the attraction.”

The piece originally launched back in 2015 alongside a waxwork of his then-wife Kim Kardashian.

In addition to losing the wax figure, West has lost partnerships with Gap, Foot Locker, Adidas, TJ Maxx, and many more. Forbes estimates that the loss of so many brand deals has dropped Ye’s net worth all the way down to $400 million from $2 billion.

Ye recently reacted to being dropped by so many brands by saying that it makes him happy to know who are his real friends.

“There was a day where I was headed to Nashville to meet with George Farmer, who is the CEO of Parler, the day when we made the announcement,” he said in an interview with Lex Fridman, earlier this week. “At that same day, Balenciaga was taking my imagery off of their site, and the Drink Champs [episode] was being taken down, and I said, ‘This is the happiest day of my life. I love cutting the grass low. People really wasn’t with you. They was part-time.’”

