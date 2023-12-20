Sarunas Jackson Thinks Keke Palmer Owes Darius An Apology, Tasha K Chimes In

Last month, Keke Palmer filed for a restraining order from the father of her child, Darius Jackson. The performer accused him of physical and emotional abuse, also filing for sole custody of their one-year-old, Leodis. In a turn of events, the fitness trainer made similar allegations against Palmer last week, accusing her of domestic violence.

Reportedly, he filed a motion on December 15 for Palmer's restraining order against him to be dropped. In his motion, he cites various alleged instances of abuse, including Palmer punching him in the face, calling him various names, and more. He also submitted some alleged text messages to back up his claims, which appear to show Palmer admitting to hitting him.

Sarunas Jackson Shares Post About Keke Palmer

"I'm sorry for hitting you," one of the alleged messages from Palmer to Jackson reads. She appears to continue, describing how she feels "ashamed" by her actions. Following this latest development, Jackson's brother Sarunas has weighed in, reposting a Tweet claiming that Palmer owes Jackson an apology. "She had the sisterhood believing her baby daddy was violent and unfit to be a father," it reads in part.

Tasha K came through with a similar take earlier today, as seen in a recent Tweet. "It’s sad to say, but #KekePalmer ain’t no different than that white woman that was involved with Johnathan Majors," her Tweet begins. "She allowed the public to think that Darius was abusive all because HE DIDNT WANT HER anymore! The public emasculated him, called him broke, and all sorts of horrible things over a bitter woman NOT understanding her worth & value so much so she couldn’t fathom how dare a so-called BROKE man could walk away from a BROKEN woman!"

Tasha K Calls Keke Palmer A "Black Karen"

"This ain’t the first BLACK man that she has lied on or HIT allegedly!" she adds. "She is the face of a BLACK KAREN! I will apologize to Darius for all women! My sincere apologies Darius. This is for the culture! I too have a black son! That MAN, didn’t cheat, lie, or hit that little girl!" What do you think of Darius Jackson's brother Sarunas' take on the situation? What about Tasha K's apology on behalf of all women? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

