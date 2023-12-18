Jonathan Majors Found Guilty In Assault Trial

Jonathan Majors has been found guilty of one misdemeanor assault and one harassment violation in his trial regarding an alleged attack on Grace Jabbari. The judge announced the jury’s verdict in court on Monday, according to reporter Meghann Cuniff. The decision comes after they heard closing arguments from both sides on Friday. The judge set his sentencing date for February 6.

In the courtroom, prosecutor Kelli Galaway argued in her closing statements that Majors, in blaming Jabbari, used a classic move out of abusers' playbooks. “This is not a revenge plot to ruin the defendant’s life or his career,” she said. “You were asked why you are here? Because domestic violence is serious.”

Read More: Jonathan Majors & Grace Jabbari Argue In Newly Released Audio

Jonathan Majors Leaves Courthouse After Closing Statements

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 15: Actor Jonathan. Majors leaves the courthouse following closing arguments in Majors' domestic violence trial at Manhattan. Criminal Court on December 15, 2023 in New York City. Majors had plead not guilty but faces up to a year in jail if convicted on misdemeanor charges of assault and harassment of an ex-girlfriend. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)

During one damning part of the trial, the prosecution showed text messages Majors sent Jabbari after the incident. “I fear you have no perspective of what could happen if you go to the hospital," he wrote. "They will ask you questions and as I don’t think you actually protect us it could lead to an investigation even if you do lie and they suspect something.” Jabbari also testified that he would threaten to kill himself when she stood up for herself. In a statement provided to CNN after the verdict came, Jabbari's attorney, Ross Kramer, said: “Ms. Jabbari testified publicly & truthfully, even though reliving these traumatic events on the witness stand was obviously painful. Unfortunately, for every survivor like Ms. Jabbari who comes forward to hold their abuser accountable, there are many others who believe that they cannot. We hope that her actions will inspire other survivors to speak their truth and seek justice.”

Majors Is Found Guilty

Guilty of two counts of assault. https://t.co/WqZDvNqExH — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) December 18, 2023

Majors faces the possibility of spending one year behind bars at his sentencing. However, the New York Post reports it is more likely that he receives no jail time and instead gets probation and mandated treatment. Be on the lookout for further updates on Jonathan Majors on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Jonathan Majors Surveillance Footage Appears To Show Aftermath Of Incident Between Actor And His Ex

[Via]